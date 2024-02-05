Austin Reaves and Rigorer are releasing his latest Valentine's Day kicks.

The Los Angeles Lakers are nearing the NBA's trade deadline and all indications point towards Austin Reaves staying put and continuing to build his legacy in the City of Angels. With his All-Star teammates injured, Reaves has stepped up and become the lifeblood of this team. Him and his team at Rigorer will release a new signature AR1 sneaker to celebrate Valentine's Day. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Austin Reaves has been balling out of control the last few games and he immediately became the go-to player on the Lakers with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis missing time due to injury. Reaves had his best performance of the season in beating the Boston Celtics 114-105 in Boston. Reaves had a game-high 32 points and went 7-10 on his three-point tries. He was rocking his latest Rigorer AR1 ‘Valentine's Day' sneakers in the process.

Austin Reaves tn: • 32 points

• 10/18 FG’s

• 7/10 3pt

• Celtics were 22-2 Boston had no answers for him 😴😴 pic.twitter.com/5hGEOxdtmR — 🌟Fake (@LALeBron23) February 2, 2024

Following a surprise Christmas Day shock drop of his sneakers, Austin Reaves and performance footwear brand Rigorer will release a new AR1 colorway on global marketplace KICKS CREW for Valentine’s Day. It comes as the seventh colorway in his growingly popular signature line.

The Rigorer AR1 ‘Valentine's Day' will take a rosy-pink approach to a unique theme for basketball sneakers. The uppers feature swirled pink graphics and the midsole features a nice white-to-pink gradient near the toe. The outsoles and midsole TPU plates are a lighter, shy pink with the same color extending through the tongue and logos. The woven cocoon upper will also feature swirls of pink contrasting over the graphics.

The finer details are what really stand out about this shoe given some of the unique designs Rigorer implemented for the first time. The heel logo will feature a rose graphic that reads “at the moment.” The shoes also feature a Cupid's arrow along the inside and contrast pink stitching along the laces. The hallmark is the removable velcro logos along the upper, a first for the AR1 line.

“As I start 2024, I’m looking forward to sharing all the new designs for my signature line with all my fans. This new colorway is more than just a normal Valentine’s release; it represents my passion, dedication, and shared love for the game,” said Austin Reaves when discussing his new release.

The shoes will release as part of Reaves' continued partnership with global sneaker marketplace, KICKSCREW. KICKSCREW is dedicated to expanding the brands of athletes like Austin Reaves and making their footwear available to a global audience.

The Rigorer AR1 ‘Valentine’s Day’ will be released at 11am EST / 8 am PT on February 10th, 2024 exclusively on KICKSCREW.COM for $100 USD. All in all, Rigorer keeps hitting home runs with these colorways and Reaves' signature shoes are some of the most unique in the NBA right now.

What do you think of these? Will you be grabbing a pair for Valentine's Day?