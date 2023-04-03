ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking like a force to be reckoned with again, thanks in no small part to two men: Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis. On Sunday night, the former played well but it was the latter who put on a show to remind everyone just how good he really is.

AD posted 40 points on a despondent Houston Rockets side, propelling the Lakers to their 40th win of the season.

“When AD comes out and does what AD did tonight, and the last 3 games, and honestly for most of the season … if he continues to do this we’ll be a problem,” said Austin Reaves after the game.

Reaves did his thing too, contributing 18 points to go along with eight assists on an efficient 4-of-7 shooting clip. As LeBron James continues to work his way back to game shape, it’s clear that Davis is the straw that stirs the drink.

This season, AD is averaging 26.3 points per game on an astounding 56.7 percent from the field which would obliterate his previous career high. Talent has never been the question with him but rather availability. He’s done his best to quell any concerns in that department of late, missing just four of the Lakers’ last 26 games since returning from injury.

Anthony Davis has dropped at least 37 points in four of LA’s last five games. Most importantly, all of them came in wins. The Lakers have won six of their last seven games with AD at the helm, looking every bit like the “problem” Austin Reaves makes them out to be.