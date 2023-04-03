A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

To say that Austin Reaves has been making waves for the Los Angeles Lakers this season would be an understatement. A clear testament to this fact is how the 24-year-old recently bagged himself an exclusive sponsorship deal with Chinese sportswear brand Rigoer. And now, we’ve got a first look at Reaves’ first-ever signature shoe.

ESPN’s sneaker guru Nick DePaula provided a preview of the first edition of Austin Reaves signature shoe line. It’s called the Rigoer AR1, and it’s actually looking fresh AF:

FIRST LOOK: Austin Reaves is getting his own signature shoe 👀👀 The Rigorer AR1 will be releasing later this summer. pic.twitter.com/FFaUPnQtll — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 2, 2023

At first look, this shoe does give off a bit of Kobe VIII vibes. Perhaps this is what Rigoer was going for with this? Or it could just be the Lakers’ purple and gold colorway that brings forth the association. Either way, this new pair looks great.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to reports, Austin Reaves is the first-ever endorser of Rigoer. The AR1 is expected to release sometime next season.

You can’t say that Reaves doesn’t deserve this deal. After all, he’s made quite a significant impact on the Lakers throughout the season. On Sunday against the Houston Rockets, Reaves had another noteworthy performance. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard logged 18 points and eight assists in 33 minutes of action. He went just 4-of-7 from the field, but he made nine out of his 10 attempts from the line. Reaves played a key role in this one as the Lakers cruised to an important 134-109 blowout win over the Rockets.

Austin Reaves seems to have firmly established his place in the starting five, and this should be the case for him the rest of the way. I’m pretty sure Rigoer couldn’t be happier with this development.