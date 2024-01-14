The Lakers were on the short end of the stick when it came to free throws.

Last week, the Los Angeles Lakers were at the center of attention in the NBA world due to their massive free throw advantage in their win against the Toronto Raptors. The Lakers outshot the Raptors the free throw line in the fourth quarter, 23-2. Despite the Raptors' protests, the NBA's last two minute report revealed that the Raptors should have been called for more fouls. On Saturday against the Utah Jazz though, the tables were turned. The Lakers found themselves at a massive free throw disadvantage against the Jazz and Austin Reaves summed up why that was the case.

"[D'Angelo Russell is] a super talented player that's been doing this for a while… It’s an honor to share the court with him." Austin Reaves on DLo after his 39 point game in the Lakers' loss vs. the Jazz. (via @SpectrumSN)pic.twitter.com/mECkalEggE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 14, 2024

“Their guards get downhill and the refs called fouls on that and they went to the free throw line. They shot the free throw very well,” Reaves said. “That's what they do and they beat us.”

It total, the Lakers shot 24 free throws, converting on 20 of them at 83 percent. In comparison, the Jazz shot 39 free throws, knocking down 36 of them at 93 percent. Austin Reaves was tied for most free throw attempts for the Lakers at six along with Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura.

On the season, the Jazz average 22.8 free throw attempts per game which is 16th in the league. The Lakers average 24.4 free throw attempts per game which is good enough for eighth in the league. The Lakers were actually at their season average while the Jazz shot over their average.

Reaves has actually developed into one of the better free throw getters on the team. Last season averaged a career-best 4.1 per game while he's down at 3.6 this season.