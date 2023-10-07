Back in early June, burgeoning Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves made waves when news came out on social media that he was dating Taylor Swift. This, of course, was later on proven to be false. However, lies spread like wildfire, especially in today's information landscape. Reaves, for better or for worse, will be inextricably linked to the pop icon for at least the next few years, even though both he and Swift are currently in happy romantic relationships for the time being.

But that doesn't mean that the Lakers guard can't run away with joking about his non-existent relationship with Swift. In fact, Reaves hilariously brought up that the 12-time Grammy-award winning popstar is now in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce when asked about who his celebrity crush was.

“She's with Travis Kelce now,” Reaves said with such a genuine smile on his face, per ESPN Los Angeles via ClutchPoints Twitter.

Austin Reaves and the Lakers were asked about their celebrity crushes 🤣 (via @ESPNLosAngeles) pic.twitter.com/xmmUh9od13 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 7, 2023

The new relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has been the talk of the town for the past few weeks, with the NFL drawing in more viewers due to the sheer star power of Swift and her draw among her fans. And to the NFL's credit, they seem to be capitalizing on the buzz surrounding this romance, featuring her prominently on broadcasts and tracking her every move whenever she's present in the stands to show support for her significant other.

Of course, this news has reached Lakers guard Austin Reaves. As it currently stands, this development between Swift and Kelce, of course, does not affect him in the slightest. He seems to be in such a loving relationship with his high school sweetheart, Jenna Barber. Perhaps even Barber is in on the Swift joke by now, as Reaves seems to be the subject of such cheers and jeers from crowds wherever he goes, notably when he was in the middle of a sneaker event in the Philippines.

For people with colorful imagination, perhaps there's a version of the Lakers guard in an alternate world that truly did go to that bar in Arkansas to meet up with Taylor Swift, like the doctored photo that made rounds on Twitter indicated.