It has been quite a summer for Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves. First he had a breakout run in these NBA playoffs, helping catapult the Lakers to their best finish since their championship run in the 2020 bubble. Then he proved himself meme-worthy with his amusing post-game rockstar hair. Now he's being romantically linked to a rockstar proper — and not just any rockstar, the hottest performing artist on the planet right now, none other than Taylor Swift! No wonder Reaves oozed with swag as she shouted “I'm him!” in his epic takedown of the Memphis Grizzlies. Although, truth be told, he might need to adjust those lyrics slightly to “It me, hi, I'm him, it's me!” if these Taylor rumors turn out to be true.

Follow her swift romance with The 1975 lead singer and occasionally filter-less provocateur Matty Healy, the Eras Tour superstar is suddenly being linked to Reaves after they were allegedly spotted together at a bar in Arkansas. If the rumors prove true, Taylor Swift will prove to be the best thing found at a bar in Arkansas since… ever.

The whole thing proved amusing to Austin Reaves' brother Spencer Reaves, who added fuel to the fire with his laughing emoji Twitter reaction to another article reporting on the dating rumor.

It's unclear if Spencer finds the theory laughable, or if it's an involuntary jealous older brother reaction to first seeing your little bro excel in the NBA playoffs while you're playing in Europe and then finding out he's dating the hottest pop star on Earth.

Whether it's true or not, just to be rumored to be dating Taylor Swift is an honor in and of itself. Either way, after an impressive finish to his second season with the Lakers, Austin Reaves appears to be winning the offseason as well.