Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift dating is the biggest story in the NFL right now, and the league is milking it for all it’s worth. Swift and her crew of BFFs like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, and Hugh Jackman received almost as much coverage on Sunday Night Football as the Chiefs and New York Jets on the field. Now, on his New Heights podcast, Kelce admits it’s become a bit much.

Travis Kelce thinks Taylor Swift coverage is too much

“Take away your feelings for Taylor,” Jason Kelce, Travis’ older brother and podcast co-host, asked the Chiefs star on their New Heights podcast Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “What is your honest opinion on how the NFL is treating celebrities at games?”

“I think it’s fun when they show who all is at the game,” Travis responded. “I think it brings a little more to the atmosphere, it brings a little more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, I think – they’re overdoing it a little bit. Especially my situation.”

After Travis’ admission that the league and its broadcast partners are “overdoing it” with the gratuitous shots of Taylor Swift and her crew in the luxury box, Jason jumped in and explained why the NBA does celebrities-at-games coverage better than the NFL.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

“I just think the NFL is just not used to celebrities coming to the games. Like basketball has it figured out. They're all courtside sitting there, they show them once or twice and they get back to the game,” Jason explained. “The NFL is like, ‘Look at all these A-list celebrities at the game! Keep showing ‘em, show ‘em!’ Dude, listen. You show them once, let them know they’re there. Maybe after a touchdown, you get a little clip. But you can’t be overboard with it. People are there to watch the game, right?”

Travis agreed with his New Heights co-host's assessment and noted that it’s not great for the celebrities involved, either.

“Yeah, they’re not there to be thrown on TV,” Travis noted. “You never know, you get caught throwing a big old cheeseburger in and you look like an idiot. There’s certain things, you just don’t want to be on TV at all times.”

All that said, as long as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are dating and she keeps coming to his games, the broadcasts are going to keep showing her. A lot.

The next chance NFL fans will have to possibly watch Taylor Swift — I mean, the Chiefs — is in Week 5 in Minnesota against the Vikings.