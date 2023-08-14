There are only a couple of weeks before the FIBA World Cup kicks off in Manila. A lot of hype has been surrounding the very well-balanced Team USA squad. The team may not be as star-studded compared to the Olympics' 1992 Dream Team or even the Redeem Team. But, a lot of fans have gotten around to being fond of the squad with Jalen Brunson, and Jaren Jackson Jr at the helm. No one has gotten as much praise as Austin Reaves. Even a former Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma took notice.

Team USA wiped the floor with Spain in their preparations for the FIBA World Cup. The matchup in Malaga saw Jalen Brunson go nine for nine in field goal percentages. This netted the New York Knicks superstar 22 points to lead the team against the Spaniards. The Lakers player, along with Brandon Ingram and Anthony Edwards, contributed 11 points to the stat sheet.

Kyle Kuzma was one of the stars watching the game. He could not help but marvel at how great Austin Reaves has become as a player. The Washington Wizards player tweeted about how impressed he was.

AR is such a good basketball player — kuz (@kylekuzma) August 13, 2023

The game was fairly close up until the final legs of the fourth quarter. This was when nothing was falling for Spain. Steve Kerr and the rest of the gang started to take advantage and heat up. Eventually, the Americans would triumph with a 98-88 scoreline.

Great things lie ahead for this squad as they aim for a gold medal. Will they be able to bring it home?