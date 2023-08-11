It looks like Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has something in common with Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves: they both don't like the Memphis Grizzlies' trash-talking ways.

That much is clear after Curry was caught liking Reaves comments about how much the Grizzlies talk trash. In a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Reaves was asked who has ever talked trash to him, and he didn't hesitate in naming Ja Morant and the Memphis franchise.

“All of Memphis honestly, their whole team talks s**t. It felt good beating them in the playoffs,” Reaves said in response.

After seeing Austin Reaves' remarks from Bleacher Report's Instagram post, Stephen Curry liked it.

Stephen Curry liked this Austin Reaves quote about the Grizzlies 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JZLSOsxiYO — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) August 11, 2023

Although Curry didn't say a word or comment on the post, his message was loud and clear: What Reaves said is true.

Perhaps there's no better player to affirm that than Curry himself as the Warriors and the Grizzlies have engaged in plenty of trash talks over the last couple of years. Their growing beef on the court was probably a big reason why the NBA scheduled them to have a Christmas Day showdown in the 2022-23 season.

It remains to be seen if the Grizzlies' trash-talking antics will continue with Dillon Brooks gone and Ja Morant suspended to start the 2023-24 campaign. However, Memphis definitely needs to be more careful since it doesn't want to give Curry and the Warriors all the more reason to destroy them whenever they meet. If they haven't learned by now, a motivated Curry is one of, if not the most dangerous hooper on the planet.