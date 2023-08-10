NBA players tend to be looked at as the superior talents in the world of basketball. Their high salaries and insane training regimen mixed with 24/7 media exposure are usually why they may be viewed as such. Although, there comes a time when they would have to represent their countries in international play and not look similar. The way they handle the ball, their shot mechanics, and even their pace are drastically different. Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers will join Team USA in international play. He outlined how different the FIBA World Cup preparations were.

The Lakers fan favorite was selected by Steve Kerr to join Team USA over the summer. His swag and style of play allowed him to have a successful off-season. However, he had to change all of that for the FIBA World Cup. AR-15 disclosed the difference between the NBA and international play, via Sam Yip of Hoops Hype.

“It’s a little more physical,” he said about the amount of bumping and hustle that happens in the game. Austin Reaves also added that a certain rule intrigues him quite a lot, “The continuation, what we would call goaltending, they don’t call goaltending. It’s just a couple of things you just kinda get used to. Overall, it’s still basketball.”

Moreover, the Lakers phenom has huge hopes for the incoming World Cup. Team USA is going to play with a chip on their shoulder after they got dethroned by Spain as the best international basketball nation for a while.