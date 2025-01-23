The NBA trade deadline is February 6, and Bill Simmons proposed a blockbuster trade surrounding Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, and the Golden State Warriors. The scenario and proposition itself is quite intriguing. After all, Davis put pressure on the Lakers ahead of the trade deadline.

Even with that pressure, it might not turn out how Davis expects. Simmons explained on his podcast about what move could happen.

“We’re going to trade Anthony Davis to the Golden State Warriors,” Simmons said. “We’re going to get back your buddy Draymond Green, (Dennis) Schroder’s expiring, (Jonathan) Kuminga, (Trayce) Jackson-Davis, Golden State’s ‘25 and ‘27 1st’s and a pick swap that’s LA’s call… we’re cashing in.

“It’s a pretty good trade, if they’re getting Draymond, Schroder, Kuminga, they get to roll the dice with him, Jackson-Davis. If you’re the Warriors, you still have enough left and you’re going to build around Davis and (Stephen) Curry going down the stretch. You probably could get creative with some other moves.”

This trade would change the dynamic of the team. Trading away Draymond and Kuminga means that Golden State wouldn’t have anyone to fill that role.

Bill Simmons sees Anthony Davis leaving the Lakers and going to the Warriors

While the Lakers are eager to make a trade deadline move, it's not necessary to trade away Davis. When he's healthy, he's a top big man in the league on both sides of the ball. He's an elite rim protector, post defender, and even solid on the perimeter. Davis's length alone can elevate a defense.

For the Warriors, acquiring a big like Davis will be a first for Curry. He's played with some legendary players like Kevin Durant, but never had a center like Davis. He's a true stretch-five who can dominate in the paint. Plus, the Curry and Davis pick-and-roll could be lethal.

However, it's hard to imagine the Lakers pulling the plug on Davis while LeBron James is still there. The dynamic duo won Los Angeles an NBA title in the 2019-20 season. Although it's been years since that happened, James doesn't have much time left. He's 40-years old and Davis is 31-years old.

Time is of the essence for the Lakers. If they want to make a move to solidify their future, then this is a quality move. Acquiring Kuminga and Jackson-Davis is beneficial. Still, if Los Angeles wants to keep reaching for the playoffs, keeping Davis might be their best move.

Either way, both teams can use the star big man.