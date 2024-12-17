On Sunday evening, LeBron James returned to the lineup after an extended absence and played well in the Los Angeles Lakers' impressive home win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis came into the game as winners of 11 out of their last 12 games, but looked like no match for a Lakers squad that is finally starting to get healthy again.

Despite the impressive performance, the Lakers are still expected to be active on this year's trade market in hopes of improving their roster, and recently, Jovan Buha of The Athletic shed some light on the few players who will likely be safe from those talks at this year's deadline.

“Two players who almost certainly won’t be traded, barring them asking out of Los Angeles, are Davis ($43.2 million) and James ($48.7 million),” reported Buha.

James of course has a no-trade clause in his contract which he would have to waive in order to be moved in the first place. However, the team has given no indication that they plan to move on from the James-Davis era anytime soon, per Buha.

“Despite the recent groundswell from certain media and fans to blow up the roster, the Lakers are not currently considering trading either superstar, according to team and league sources. They want to bolster their supporting cast and continue building around Davis and James,” reported Buha.

There's also another name that will likely be safe from those talks.

“Bronny James ($1.2 million) would not be included in a trade that doesn’t include LeBron, team and league sources told The Athletic,” added Buha.

Can the Lakers make a significant move?

Over the last couple of offseasons, Rob Pelinka and company haven't given much indication that they are fully all-in on maximizing their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the expense of future draft capital.

They indicated as much this past offseason by bringing back virtually the exact same roster that was eliminated in five games by the Denver Nuggets in last year's first round.

Still, there could be some trades that would potentially help the Lakers on the margins, including perhaps some more defensive prowess to help out Anthony Davis on that side of the court.

In any case, the Lakers will next take the floor on Thursday evening for the first of a two-game set vs the Sacramento Kings on the road. That game is slated to tip off at 10:00 PM ET.