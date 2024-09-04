The newest Los Angeles Lakers draft pick Bronny James is putting in the work ahead of training camp in September. Moreover, he returned to familiar territory to put up some shots and iron out some kinks in his game before he meets the rest of the team. In a recent video, you can see Bronny shooting long jumpers at Sierra Canyon, where he played in high school before suiting up for the USC Trojans.

By the video alone, it looks like Bronny has also focused on his jump-shooting, particularly coming off a horrendous slump in Summer League. In his four games at Vegas, the younger James shot a dismal 35.0% from the field and 15.8% from three, though he did show flashes of improvement down the stretch.

Can Bronny James play in the NBA?

A franchise as historic as the Lakers surely wouldn't pass up the chance to make history. After drafting the younger James, the Purple and Gold will field the first-ever father-and-son duo in the NBA. Fans might be excited to see both Jameses on the court together, but it's actually pretty unlikely.

While players like Draymond Green have debunked special treatment accusations against the Lakers and LeBron James, the reality is also that the James the Younger doesn't look like he's ready to play meaningful minutes in the NBA. People should remember that Bronny James was a second-round draft pick, unlike his superstar father, meaning the Lakers don't exactly expect him to become a contributor right away.

Meanwhile, the Lakers' No. 17 pick Dalton Knecht looks like the steal of the draft after a stellar showing at Summer League. The likely scenario for the second-rounder is LA sending him down to the G League for a spell to get some reps and adjust his game to NBA speed. If he does get minutes in the NBA, he'll most likely play in garbage time late in the season when the playoff matchups are already set.

Possibilities

Still, Bronny might not see the court with his father, especially in the playoffs, but it doesn't mean that he can't play. Like a smaller version of his father, Bronny is an unselfish player who can also play defense. During his time at Sierra Canyon, he's shown the ability to shoot the ball off the catch and run the offense in the half-court. Additionally, he can handle the ball and make plays for himself and his teammates.

If he develops quickly enough, Bronny might see action with the Lakers as a backup guard. He can help the second unit maintain leads or generate momentum for the starters to capitalize on. Besides, he has shown his dedication to get better, and sometimes that's all you need, according to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. Even starting guard Austin Reaves is excited to play with Bronny.

Maybe fans should look forward to watch him, too.