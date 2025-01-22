LeBron James may no longer be in his athletic prime, but considering how high he started on the athleticism totem pole, any sort of drop off is not enough to prevent him from pulling off gravity-defying plays. On Tuesday night, with the Los Angeles Lakers looking to take care of business against a hapless Washington Wizards team, James showed that age is just a number as he looked nothing like his age of 40 years old with his monster poster jam off the alley-oop from Austin Reaves.

With the Lakers leading the Wizards by five, 40-35, in the middle of the second quarter, Max Christie missed a corner triple, which then led to an offensive board from Reaves. Reaves waited for James to cut to the hoop, and cut to the hoop with force James did. The Lakers guard then threw a lob that only James could reach, and with Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas out of position, there was always only going to be one winner of that aerial battle — with the ageless Lakers star drawing an and-one on his poster slam.

In the aftermath of that epic play, Bronny James was seen on the bench looking perplexed; all the Lakers star's son could do was put his hands over his head in sheer disbelief over the feat his father just pulled off.

Expand Tweet

James has been in the NBA for over 20 years, so at this point, nothing should come as a surprise anymore. He is the most athletically-gifted player the league has ever seen, and his longevity is unmatched. And yet the Lakers star manages to come up with these moments that make people wonder whether or not he has aged a single day since he entered the association.

The Lakers star has been tearing the cover off the rim for so long with monster dunks like these that it's unfathomable that he continues to do so even now that his son is in the NBA, and on the same team as him, no less. Never take The King for granted.

Can the Lakers make the most out of the remaining years of LeBron James' career?

The clock is ticking on LeBron James' career. He may still be an athletic marvel even in his ripe young age of 40 years old, but the Lakers star knows that his career is coming to an end.

However, it doesn't look as though the Lakers will be mortgaging their future just to bolster their championship odds infinitesimally. It's all about figuring out a balance for these Lakers, and it looks like they would want to at least give themselves a chance to compete even after James hangs up his sneakers.