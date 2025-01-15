Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James openly discussed his son and teammate Bronny James with NFL brothers Travis and Jason Kelce. During the NBA lockout James considered joining the NFL. It was one of the many topics LeBron discussed, but he had plenty to say about Bronny’s haters.

James says his son lives a simple life and is a tremendous big brother to his siblings, per the New Heights Show presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“If you ever meet Bronny, then you’ll realize I’m such an idiot to look down on him or not want him to do great. He is the most chill, easy, fun kid in the world,” James said. “He goes to work, he goes home, he takes care of his body, he plays video games, he reads a little bit, and then he comes back and does the same thing. He’s like the best big brother that his little brother and little sister could ever have.

“So he’s dealing with all that too, but I think that’s going to make him even greater because having to deal with all the things he’s dealing with and still be able to come back from a life-threatening situation and still have the motivation, he didn’t have to,” James concluded.

Bronny’s dedication has forced him to stick with basketball despite the hurdles ahead.

“Bronny doesn’t have to play basketball at all. It’s not like he needs the money,” James added. “He could do whatever he wants to do. If he wants to be the CEO of my company, he could be that. I’ll start teaching him to be that if he wanted to, but he’s like this is my career, this is my goal, and this is my aspiration, and I want to play ball; this is something that I love. I love that kid. He’s awesome.”

Bronny James has averaged 14.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in seven games in the G League. In the interview, LeBron addressed one of his social media trolls.

LeBron James considered joining NFL during NBA lockout

Lakers superstar LeBron James gave the NFL some serious thought during the NBA lockout before the 2011-12 campaign. While James wasn’t confident the NBPA would strike a new deal, he leaned towards playing football.

“The only time I’ve really taken it super duper serious, I believe I think it was 2011 when we had the NBA lockout,” James said. “I didn’t know when we were going to make the deal with the owners and get our league back going. So, I actually thought about it a little bit back then.”

Lakers will host the Heat on Wednesday.