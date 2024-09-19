As Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Bronny James approach their first NBA season as teammates, another son of LeBron, Bryce James, says he would beat his dad in a 1-on-1 game. Bryce was asked who would win in a hypothetical 1-on-1 between him and his father, LeBron, in a video posted by the NBA's Future Now X, formerly Twitter account.

“Me,” he replied without giving it a thought.

In the video, the high school senior also discusses the basketball advice his father gives him.

“He always tells me just go out there, have fun, stay aggressive, you know,” Bryce said. “Shots will come to you even when they're not falling. Just keep shooting, and you'll make them. Just knowing, seeing how far he's [come] from, seeing that he's [come] from a little city. It's the grow up, the build-up of where he's come from is great.”

While LeBron and Bronny James become the NBA's first father/son duo, Bryce, the Class of 2025 guard, will enter his senior year at Sierra Canyon High School.

LeBron James has strong message for Bronny James amid heavy criticism

Amidst the hype surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers' second-round pick, Bronny James, his father, LeBron James, is entering his 22nd NBA season, sixth with the Lakers. After winning a gold medal in the 2024 Olympics alongside Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, the star duo is returning to work for 2024-25.

LeBron also advised his oldest son, Bronny, to stay focused and block out the noise in his first season with the Lakers. He posted the message on his 24-hour story on Instagram.

“Keep going, kid, and f*** all the hate/noise,” LeBron said. “You know your personal legend! THEY DON’T KNOW YOU!”

LeBron, Bronny James, Davis, and the Lakers will begin their preseason against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 4.