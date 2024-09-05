As a future Hall of Fame star who entered the NBA at 18, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is all too familiar with heavy criticism. He’s endured it repeatedly throughout his illustrious career. As LeBron prepares to team up with his son, Bronny James, and help Bronny navigate through his rookie season with the Lakers, he offers healthy advice to his son on social media.

LeBron posted a video of one of Bronny’s workouts and had encouraging words to share on his 24-hour Instagram story.

“Keep going, kid, and f*** all the hate/noise,” LeBron said. “You know your personal legend! THEY DON’T KNOW YOU!”

After an underwhelming Summer League showing, Bronny will spend the 2024-25 campaign developing into what the Lakers hope will be an everyday player. In four games, he averaged 8.8 points, shooting 35% from the floor, 15.8% from deep, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.

LeBron and his son Bronny are making history as the first father/son duo to play in the NBA. Bronny was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

LeBron James can’t wait to play alongside Bronny James

In a recent clip posted by the HBO TV show ‘The Shop,’ James shares his excitement over playing alongside his son, Bronny James. He believes it will be a surreal feeling that’s met with plenty of appreciation.

“I am so excited for training camp. I mean, having your son work with you, it’s like the greatest thing. I can’t wait for this moment,” LeBron said. “I really cannot wait to hit the floor with him,” LeBron said. “It’s going to be pretty surreal for me. That might be the first time I sit back out of my whole career like, ‘Oh s***, this is really cool.”

Entering the 22nd season of his NBA career, James believes playing on the same team as his son will bring him tranquility as the Lakers look to build on their first-round exit, where they lost 4-1 to the Denver Nuggets in last year’s playoffs.

“I haven’t been able to do it for myself, and maybe because I’ve been trying to climb this mountain. I’m so at the moment, like my whole career, that I pray and hope that me being with my son will finally give me the opportunity to just like pull back and look at it from a different lens,” James added.

The Lakers begin their preseason schedule against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 4.