While Cam Reddish hasn't quite broken out yet, he emerged last season as a reliable wing defender for the Los Angeles Lakers, which new head coach JJ Redick surely has factored in during his preparations for training camp. The Lakers are bringing in roughly the same roster that advanced to the Western Conference finals two seasons ago, and which underperformed last year. Still, Cam Reddish seems optimistic about this new season under JJ Redick, which he told reporters during Lakers Media Day.

“I'm not one to compare but it's been really detail-oriented so far,” Reddish said, via a post from Jacob Rude on X, formerly Twitter.

New beginnings for Lakers

The disappointing loss to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of last season's playoffs capped off an underwhelming season for the team. While the Lakers won the inaugural NBA Cup, they had played an up-and-down season that saw them play like contenders one day and bottom-feeders the next.

Despite the team preaching consistency, ex-head coach Darvin Ham also inexplicably didn't play the starting lineup that went 23-10 and advanced to the Conference Finals, ruining any chance to establish team identity and chemistry.

For instance, Ham sat Austin Reaves on the bench despite having earned a starting spot. Likewise, Ham also benched D'Angelo Russell after slumping in December 2023.

Fans and the front office expected the Lakers' new additions like Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince, and Christian Wood to make an immediate impact, but injuries and wonky lineups hampered their contributions. Moreover, Gabe Vincent sat out most of the season due to injury.

During the offseason, the Lakers hired JJ Redick after whiffing on UCONN coach Dan Hurley. They also drafted Bronny James and Dalton Knecht, among other two-way deals like signing ex-Raptor Jonathan Koloko.

Additionally, Reddish, Wood, and Vincent have returned to the team in the offseason. Though Wood underwent knee surgery, Vincent and Reddish seem good to go.

Fans should hope that the players' and coaches' optimism around Lakers Media Day should translate to a system that works, and to wins in the regular season and beyond.