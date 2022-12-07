By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have appeared to turn a corner in recent weeks, thanks in large part to Anthony Davis’ MVP-level play over the past few games. Before the Lakers’ 116-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers where AD only played eight minutes before exiting with an illness, LA won eight of their past ten games, including a statement victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on the road and a 55-point explosion from Davis against the Washington Wizards this past Sunday.

However, it appears one retired player turned pundit is still not impressed with the Lakers’ performances as of late.

Chandler Parsons, speaking on FanDuel TV, said that the Lakers are still not a very good team, with or (most definitely) without Anthony Davis.

“[They’re] not very good [without AD]. I don’t think they’re very good still with AD. He’s been really playing well, obviously. I think they’re dangerous in a playoff series if they happen to get there with AD. Without him, they have zero percent chance,” Parsons said.

Parsons, who played his best basketball with the Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks, had to retire early due to a plethora of injury woes, Thus, Chandler Parsons of all people knows how availability remains the best ability, and that the Lakers, despite Anthony Davis’ elite play, have to face the music regarding their star big man’s injury prone status.

“This is stuff that you kinda learn to live with with having Anthony Davis on your team. Even when he’s dominating right now and he’s playing great, he’s gonna miss time,” Parsons added. “This team is nowhere near the same without this guy and I still don’t think they’re very good with him.”

The Lakers may have to take on the Toronto Raptors on the second night of a back-to-back set without Anthony Davis, given the flu-like symptoms he’s been dealing with. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will have to shoulder a heavy two-way load without their main man leading the way.