Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Charles Barkley couldn’t resist trolling Shaquille O’Neal after Shaq tried to remind him that he forgot to mention the big man’s name among the NBA’s best shot-blockers.

On Monday after Jaren Jackson Jr. won the 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year award, Barkley heaped praise on the Memphis Grizzlies forward and compared him to the likes of Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo and Mark Eaton among many others. Chuck emphasized that he sees JJJ as the next big defensive star in the NBA.

While Barkley was talking about Jackson, though, O’Neal kept waving his hand at his Inside the NBA co-host until he gets his attention. When Chuck asked what he was doing, it led to a hilarious interaction that saw Barkley call Shaq “big and ugly.”

Charles Barkley: “You wasn't a shot blocker" Shaq: “Bro i'm in the top 10” Chuck: “You just big… and ugly" Charles Barkley doesn’t see Shaq as a great shot blocker 🤣💀pic.twitter.com/sJrqPc7rT8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 17, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

To be fair to Shaquille O’Neal, though, he should have been mentioned by Charles Barkley on his list. After all, Shaq is no. 9 on the all-time blocks list with 2732 rejections in his career. After all, Chuck did include Mourning who is no. 12 on the list with 2356 blocks.

But then again, can we really blame Barkley for excluding O’Neal? The last thing he wants is to heap praise on the Los Angeles Lakers icon and pave the way for him to boast about it. He has had enough of Shaq showing his championship rings to them, so it’s understandable why he doesn’t want to hear more of O’Neal’s bragging.

Besides, Barkley is so far on the all-time blocks list and it’s pretty much guaranteed that Shaq won’t stop reminding him of it.