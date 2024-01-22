Lakers fans feel like a D'Angelo Russell trade is imminent because of this.

It was all rainbows and butterflies for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night after they took care of business against the Portland Trail Blazers at home, taking a 134-110 victory. At least that appeared to be the case until footage of Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell looking distraught on the bench made the rounds on social media.

In the viral video, Russell, while on the Lakers bench, looked like he was either on the verge of tears, or he looked like he had already poured his eyes out. Amid his prominent involvement in trade talks, Lakers fans then immediately thought that Russell had received news that he was on his way out in a trade and that his departure will become official in the coming days.

Fans also noticed that Rui Hachimura, the 25-year-old forward whom the Lakers traded for last year, looked despondent, which further sparked trade rumors.

NO DONT LEAVE US PLEASE DLO💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/EJiyTOhrQR — 💜🇦🇺💛 (@AusLakersFan) January 22, 2024

Seeing DLo and Rui's face after the win really got us feeling gloomy lol pic.twitter.com/wHxCqIgVuO — raikou_illus (@r4ikouu) January 22, 2024

“Why were D’lo and Rui in tears after tonight’s Lakers game…. Something is going on 😢,” one fan wrote. Wrote another, “It looked like Dlo and Rui were taking it all in one final time….”

Even during the postgame interview, Lakers fans pointed out that there was palpable sadness in D'Angelo Russell's tone, which may be signaling the end of his second stint with the Purple and Gold.

Dlo: “Never thought I'd be able to throw a bounce pass lob to LeBron James in a game”

pic.twitter.com/l1ArRq3h22 — 🎭 (@MaskedInLA) January 22, 2024

The Lakers have been heavily involved in trade rumors for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine and Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, and given their reported preference to keep Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell will more than likely be included in any prospective trade due to salary-matching purposes. Given how much LaVine makes, the Lakers may also have to involve Rui Hachimura in a potential deal with the Bulls.

The opinion of the Lakers fanbase remains split, with some fans interested in going all-in for a star while others aren't as keen.

“PLEAAAAASE Keep my dawgs together If it’s anything less than Caruso+Lavine or an all star please please keep DLo I know I’ll miss him if he goes I know he has his warts, all players do but goddamn is he a good player If he’s gone ❤️❤️ to you my guy Same to you Rui ❤️❤️,” one fan wrote.

“Dlo raising his value so that Chicago give us Lavine AND Caruso >>>,” another fan shared a contrasting opinion.

Whatever the case may be, it's looking rather likely that D'Angelo Russell doesn't end the season as a member of the Lakers organization. At least he is going out on a high, tallying 34 points and eight assists in the blowout victory over the Blazers.