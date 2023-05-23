Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Darvin Ham and the Los Angeles Lakers decided to bench D’Angelo Russell in the Western Conference Finals for some poor play. Despite the less than ideal end of the season, Russell did not mince any words when assessing his own game heading into the offseason, reports Michael Corvo.

D'Angelo Russell, when asked how he can refine his game this offseason, said that he’s already “nice” and isn’t “worried about his game.” He knows who he is at this point, and wants to focus on his body. pic.twitter.com/ckXHY4okWQ — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) May 23, 2023

“At this point in your career, to be honest, I feel like you’re you. And I’m nice. I’m not worried about my game. I know who I am as a player. I know what I’m capable of. I can win games. I can be better than your point guard. I can be better than your shooting guard. That’s all just what the game’s gonna present that night.”

D’Angelo Russell shows no shortage of confidence in backing up his abilities on the basketball court. In his defense, he did have some stellar play for the Lakers this season and he wasn’t nearly the reason the Lakers were defeated by the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets were simply a better team.

It is telling that Russell is defending his game amid rumors that the Lakers are interested in bringing in Kyrie Irving. This would all but cement an exit from Los Angeles for Russell, and he might be pitching himself to both the Lakers and the rest of the NBA that he is still a really good guard in this league.

If D’Angelo Russell could have the 2023 NBA Playoffs back, especially the Western Conference Finals, he probably would take it. However, if his days playing for the Lakers are over after this season, he will certainly be leaving with his head held high.