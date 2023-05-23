Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

D’Angelo Russell was having a decent postseason until the Western Conference Finals arrived. Against the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers guard really struggled both shooting the ball and on the defensive end. Now that Russell is an unrestricted free agent, his struggles in the playoffs might lead the Lakers to opt against re-signing him. The Charlotte Hornets are now the betting favorite to sign D’Angelo Russell if he is to leave the Lakers in free agency, via BetOnline.

Russell is +300 to sign with the Hornets, although there are ten other teams with posted lines. The Atlanta Hawks are +400, the Memphis Grizzlies are +500 and the Dallas Mavericks are +600 following the Hornets. All four of these squads are probably less preferred for Russell than the Lakers, but he might not have a choice.

The emergence of Austin Reaves in the playoffs and the potential of Kyrie Irving coming to Los Angeles does not bode well for D’Angelo Russell’s future with the Lakers. Reaves and Irving could make a formidable guard duo that could lead the Lakers brass to determine that Russell’s services are no longer needed.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It certainly would not be a surprise, as Russell proved to be a liability against the Nuggets. Usually he can make up for his defensive struggles with strong scoring, but his shot faltered and his confidence seemed to go along with it.

Nevertheless, D’Angelo Russell will test the open market as an unrestricted free agent and see where his value lies. He could easily still be with the Lakers come the start of next season, but don’t be surprised if he ends up elsewhere like in Charlotte.