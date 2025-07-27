The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are witnessing a newcomer attempting to shake up the roster. Jihaad Campbell is making the case to earn immediate playing time. All upon his injury return.

The 2025 NFL Draft selection is supposed to be out until August. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio originally didn't anticipate Campbell's participation for July NFL Training Camp.

But that's starting to change, per NBC Sports Philadelphia on Sunday.

“On July 26, Campbell already got some first-team snaps,” Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philly revealed. “The Eagles’ first-round pick from Alabama has been on the field for each of the first three days of training camp. And even though the Eagles have been listing him as a limited participant…he certainly doesn’t look limited.”

Jihaad Campbell bringing this element to Eagles defense

Campbell underwent shoulder surgery during the offseason. But that didn't halt Philly and general manager Howie Roseman from nabbing him on day one of the draft.

He's adding more speed to the linebacker room. That element led to high tackle production in the Southeastern Conference. He delivered his most damage during third down scenarios. Campbell is way ahead of schedule and feels “blessed” per Zangaro.

“I’m just blessed that I’m healthy right now,” Campbell said to NBC Sports Philly. “I’m really happy to be out here on the field and flying around with our defense.”

He's implementing his own speed on a fast unit Nick Sirianni helped create. The defensive minded head coach won the title with Nolan Smith disrupting the edges. The same Smith timed at 4.39 during his 40-yard dash workout at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Interior star Jalen Carter is another cat-quick disruptor with a reported 4.98 time.

Smith himself is in awe of Campbell. Calling him “electrifying” during camp practices. Even giving Smith flashbacks of when he once played inside linebacker before becoming an edge rusher.