The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up in the NFL Draft this year, to get Travis Hunter. Hunter went second overall. He is already making an impression on his teammates at training camp, as Hunter revealed what he's teaching his quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“I'm getting him outside of his box. I am trying to teach him a little dance moves, how to get jiggy a little bit,” Hunter joked in an interview with NFL Network. “We are always working out, we always doing something so we can get that timing and connection right.”

Hunter is a two-way star who is expected to see snaps in both the Jaguars offense and defense. He plays wide receiver and defensive back. The Jaguars rookie won the Heisman Trophy in college football last season, while playing for Coach Deion Sanders at Colorado.

The Heisman Trophy winner says he is working on his own dance moves, too, to determine how he wants to celebrate a touchdown this season.

“I got a couple under my belt,” Hunter joked. “I'm keeping it under wraps for now.”

Hunter did reveal though he has different dance moves planned for when he scores an offensive touchdown, compared to a defensive touchdown.

Travis Hunter will get plenty of targets this season in the Jaguars offense

While Hunter will surely get some snaps on defense, he is likely to get the bulk of his playing time on offense. The Jaguars made Hunter a top priority this offseason, partly because the management wanted Lawrence to have more targets to throw to in the passing game.

Jacksonville has a new head coach this season in Liam Coen. Coen has a background in offense, having worked for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as offensive coordinator in 2024. Coen likes what he sees from Hunter so far in camp.

“You want to give him a couple days offense, a couple days defense, and then give him an opportunity to go flip-flop within the same practice and then that will kind of become the norm,” Coen said after the Jaguars finished their first workout, per ESPN. “Every moment, every minute that he is in the building, it is accounted for and trying to make sure that we maximize his time, our time so that we can ultimately get the best outcome.”

The Jaguars play their first preseason game on August 9, against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

More Jaguars News
Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram (1) during minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit.
Broncos’ Evan Engram takes dig at Jaguars to prop up DenverZachary Weinberger ·
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) use tennis balls in a drill during an NFL training camp fourth session at the Miller Electric Center, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
What position has Jaguars’ Travis Hunter been playing during training camp?Jackson Stone ·
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center.
Jaguars’ Liam Coen reveals Travis Hunter’s training camp attitudeZachary Weinberger ·
Trevor Lawrence in the middle, Walker Little and Anton Harrison around him, Jacksonville Jaguars logo in the background
The fatal flaw Jacksonville Jaguars must address in training campEnzo Flojo ·
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) stretches during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ third mandatory minicamp Thursday June 12, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla.
1 surprising Jacksonville Jaguars player who could make or break 2025 NFL seasonRB Hayek ·
Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen answers questions during a press conference with the team’s first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter
Jaguars HC Liam Coen reveals Travis Hunter plan for training campOwen Crisafulli ·