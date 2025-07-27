The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up in the NFL Draft this year, to get Travis Hunter. Hunter went second overall. He is already making an impression on his teammates at training camp, as Hunter revealed what he's teaching his quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“I'm getting him outside of his box. I am trying to teach him a little dance moves, how to get jiggy a little bit,” Hunter joked in an interview with NFL Network. “We are always working out, we always doing something so we can get that timing and connection right.”

"I'm trying to teach him how to get jiggy with it."@TravisHunterJr is helping @TrevorLawrencee improve his dance moves 😂 Back Together Weekend – Live on @NFLNetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/9GnfA8biBq — NFL (@NFL) July 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hunter is a two-way star who is expected to see snaps in both the Jaguars offense and defense. He plays wide receiver and defensive back. The Jaguars rookie won the Heisman Trophy in college football last season, while playing for Coach Deion Sanders at Colorado.

The Heisman Trophy winner says he is working on his own dance moves, too, to determine how he wants to celebrate a touchdown this season.

“I got a couple under my belt,” Hunter joked. “I'm keeping it under wraps for now.”

.@TravisHunterJr has some TD celebrations in mind that he's been practicing but he's keeping them a secret for now 😂 Back Together Weekend – Live on @NFLNetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/A3bBp0K0PG — NFL (@NFL) July 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hunter did reveal though he has different dance moves planned for when he scores an offensive touchdown, compared to a defensive touchdown.

Travis Hunter will get plenty of targets this season in the Jaguars offense

While Hunter will surely get some snaps on defense, he is likely to get the bulk of his playing time on offense. The Jaguars made Hunter a top priority this offseason, partly because the management wanted Lawrence to have more targets to throw to in the passing game.

Jacksonville has a new head coach this season in Liam Coen. Coen has a background in offense, having worked for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as offensive coordinator in 2024. Coen likes what he sees from Hunter so far in camp.

“You want to give him a couple days offense, a couple days defense, and then give him an opportunity to go flip-flop within the same practice and then that will kind of become the norm,” Coen said after the Jaguars finished their first workout, per ESPN. “Every moment, every minute that he is in the building, it is accounted for and trying to make sure that we maximize his time, our time so that we can ultimately get the best outcome.”

The Jaguars play their first preseason game on August 9, against the Pittsburgh Steelers.