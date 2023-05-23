Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Los Angeles Lakers are undergoing their exit interviews on Tuesday for the 2022-2023 NBA season. Speaking on LeBron James‘ cryptic retirement comments, Rob Pelinka and Darvin Ham offered their candid thoughts, reports ClutchPoints’ Michael Corvo.

Rob Pelinka said the Lakers will talk to LeBron "in the coming days", but the organization will offer him support. Darvin Ham joked that even he felt like retiring after that game last night. — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) May 23, 2023

Rob Pelinka makes sure to emphasize that the Lakers have nothing but ‘support,’ for LeBron, a smart move by the executive. In the end, Pelinka is wise to try and do what he can to make LeBron happy, as it will increase the chances of James returning.

Meanwhile, Darvin Ham did not mince any words when stating that even if he felt drained after the thriller against the Denver Nuggets on Monday. With LeBron James being 38-years-old and playing the entire game for all but four seconds, it is no surprise that Ham can sympathize with how tired James must have felt.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ham and Pelinka will be amongst the rest of Lakers nation in staying tuned into whatever LeBron decides on his future playing career. As of now, it looks unlikely that he actually will retire, although there will be no definitive answer until it comes from the man himself.

For LeBron James, there is no reason for him to play anymore if he isn’t competing for championships. This should suggest to Rob Pelinka and Darvin Ham that they should do everything they can in making sure the roster is ready to compete come the start of the 2023-2024 season.

Meanwhile, all those involved with the Lakers will most likely take the next few days to relax after a grueling season. Once the offseason is in full swing, all eyes and ears will be on LeBron James.