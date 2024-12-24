LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers’ three-game winning streak was snapped on Monday following a 117–114 loss to the Detroit Pistons at home. The Lakers have had their share of injury concerns this season and before the game, head coach JJ Redick provided the latest injury news for Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood. After the game, Redick was again the bearer of concerning injury news regarding D’Angelo Russell.

Russell left the Lakers’ loss to the Pistons late in the fourth quarter, headed for the locker room and did not return.

Following the Lakers’ loss, JJ Redick was asked what had happened regarding D’Angelo Russell and if it was an injury of some kind. Redick replied that he was getting either his thumb or his hand checked out.

The Lakers have a day off before they travel up north to take on the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day. An update on Russell’s status will likely come the day before.

D’Angelo Russell’s role for the Lakers this season

In the starting lineup to begin the 2024-25 season, Russell moved to the bench after the eighth game of the season. He had two of his best games of the season during the Lakers’ mini-road trip against the Sacramento Kings, two games that resulted in wins.

On Dec. 18, Russell dropped 16 points and six rebounds while shooting 46.7 percent from the field in a little over 22 minutes. He followed that up on Dec. 21 with 20 points, four rebounds and five assists while shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from the three-point line.

Russell has missed only one game this season and has been playing a little over 26 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 12.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists with splits of 41.9 percent shooting from the field, 33.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Russell chose to opt-in to his contract this past offseason and return to the Lakers rather than hit unrestricted free agency. This is the final year of his contract and he will become a free agent at the season’s end. The former No. 2 overall pick has seen his name come up in multiple trade rumors since returning to the franchise that drafted him.

Russell played two seasons with the Lakers before they traded him to the Brooklyn Nets for Brook Lopez and the draft pick that eventually became Kyle Kuzma. He’s also had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors.

Russell’s leadership has been key with the Lakers, especially with the young players. He attributes that to learning from some of the great players he’s played with such as LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Stephen Curry.