The Los Angeles Lakers came into the 2024-25 season short-handed in the frontcourt as both Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood were sidelined due to injury. Both players have yet to make their season debuts. Unfortunately for the Lakers, Jaxson Hayes joined them on the sidelines with an ankle injury. Sometimes the news is there is no news and that was the case, as per Lakers head coach JJ Redick.

According to JJ Redick, there is no current injury update regarding either Jaxson Hayes or Christian Wood, as per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Redick’s comments took place during his pregame media availability ahead of the Lakers’ game against the Detroit Pistons. He was not asked about Vanderbilt.

With the Lakers’ main frontcourt depth all sidelined, they’ve been relying on two-way contract big man Christian Koloko. The Lakers have also reportedly been scouring the trade market for frontcourt help.

In Hayes’ case, he began the season as the Lakers’ primary backup behind Anthony Davis, but he suffered an ankle injury back on Nov. 13 that sidelined him for six games. He returned to the lineup on Nov. 26 against the Phoenix Suns, but re-aggravated the injury and has now missed 12 straight games.

Prior to the injury, Hayes had been averaging 6.4 points and 4.5 rebounds with splits of 72.2 percent shooting from the field and 78.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He was making an impact as a rim-rolling big as well as a being a defensive presence.

With Wood, his injury timeline goes back to last year when he missed the final 26 games of the 2023-24 regular season and was out for the playoffs as well due to a knee injury and subsequent surgery.

Before training camp began, Wood suffered a setback, needing another surgery on the same knee. Last season, his first in the purple and gold, Wood appeared in 50 games. He averaged 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists with splits of 46.6 percent shooting from the field, 30.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 70.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Wood picked up his player option in the offseason rather than test unrestricted free agency, as did Hayes.