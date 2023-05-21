ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

There’s more than one reason the Los Angeles Lakers are down 0-3 in the Western Conference Finals. But even the most ardent D’Angelo Russell defenders would have to agree he’d be on the list.

It isn’t just the eye test that tells the story either, as CP Lakers beat reporter Michael Corvo points out that even the advanced metrics pinpoint Russell as the “most harmful” player in the series thus far. But even the most basic of stats, putting the ball in the hoop, hasn’t been kind to D-Lo. He’s averaging just seven points per contest on a dreadful 8-for-27 shooting clip.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham was asked about D’Angelo Russell’s ongoing struggles. He didn’t discourage his point guard but Ham didn’t dwell on the topic either.

“All good looks,” Darvin Ham testily said of the Lakers guard’s performance. “He just has to remain aggressive. All good looks.” (that was his full answer).

When asked during the Lakers presser, Russell himself kept his plan of attack just as simple: Take ’em, Make ’em.

“For me? Oh, I don’t know,” D’Angelo Russell said when asked about his poor shooting. “I really don’t. I don’t know. I’ll try to figure it out. … Just make ’em. Take ’em. Make ’em.”

The Lakers are in a virtually impossible hole right now in need of four straight wins against a dominant Denver Nuggets side. History and momentum are not on their side, but if they’re going to at least threaten to make it a series, D-Lo’s shots need to start falling. Take ’em, make ’em.