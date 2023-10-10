What NBA player has it better than Austin Reaves right now? The Los Angeles Lakers guard had a breakout campaign last season that led to a $56 million contract and a spot on Team USA for the FIBA World Cup this summer. He also could give Steph Curry a run for his money for the best golfer in the NBA.

Reaves continued his dream 2023 with a solid preseason debut Monday night. He led the Lakers with 18 points, knocking down four 3-pointers in a 129-126 win over the Brooklyn Nets. His Lakers teammate D'Angelo Russell delivered some praise toward Reaves in more ways than one.

“High IQ basketball player, off the floor [Austin Reaves is] just a pure guy,” Russell said. “He's a golfer too, so it's easy for us to kind of connect on that… Make sure y'all tune in to his TikTok. Shout out Hillbilly!”

Reaves started a TikTok account this summer called “Hillbilly Bogey” after his nickname “Hillbilly Kobe.” Posting mostly golf videos, Reaves' account has gained over 27,000 followers in four months. Russell can be heard in Reaves' latest video doing some commentary as the two Lakers spent some time at Topgolf.

Reaves has made his money in the NBA by using his high basketball IQ and grinding his way into the Lakers starting lineup. He averaged just under 17 points and shot over 44% from beyond the arc during LA's run to the conference finals last season.

The Lakers front office loves what they've seen from Austin Reaves so far in his NBA career and he's grown into a fan favorite in just two seasons.