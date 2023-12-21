The former NBA player sounded off on Russell's play while appearing on NBA Today.

The Los Angeles Lakers are mired in mediocrity at the moment, sitting at 15-13 on the young season.

While rumors are intensifying that the Lakers may acquire Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine in exchange for a package that includes guard D'Angelo Russell, the Los Angeles guard didn't do himself any favors against his potential future team on Wednesday night.

Russell finished the Laker's 124-108 loss vs. the Bulls with a mere two points and two assists in 28 minutes of play.

Appearing on ESPN's NBA Today, Kendrick Perkins went off on Russell's play:

“It's about D'Angelo Russell. Right now, I would trade him for a box of Christmas candles and a lifelong supply of Christmas lights. That's how horrible he's been.”

After starting the season averaging 17.6 points per game for the Lakers, Russell's scoring has fallen off to 8.7 points per game in the month of December. Russell is shooting 38 percent from the floor and 26 percent from the 3-point line this month.

LaVine and his camp reportedly want a trade to the Lakers due to the Klutch Sports connection. The two teams faced off against each other on Wednesday night, with LeBron James and Lavine having a friendly postgame chat.

LaVine signed with the same agency that represents LeBron James and Anthony Davis back in 2021, and it's this same agency that helped him put pen to paper a five-year, $215 million deal with the Bulls. And now, it looks like the Klutch connection will come in handy once again amid his request for a trade out of the Windy City.

The Bulls are reportedly targeting Austin Reaves in particular as one of the main returns in a potential deal with the Lakers. But Russell may also have to go, since his salary makes any potential deal feasible.

If he keeps playing the way he has so far in December, Lakers fans may drive him to the airport themselves.