Los Angeles Lakers beat reporter. Follow me at @michaelcorvoNBA on Twitter, IG, TikTok for daily Lakers news, notes, and analysis. NYC/USC/LA. Aspiring Shane Falco.

The Los Angeles Lakers are listing D’Angelo Russell (left foot soreness) as probable on the team’s injury report ahead of their matchup with the Utah Jazz on Tuesday at Vivint Arena. DLo exited the Lakers’ win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday at halftime, though Darvin Ham said the decision was out of caution.

“It was definitely precautionary,” stated Ham. “He could have continued if we needed him. Didn’t want to risk it.”

Russell posted 6 points, 4 assists, and 3 rebounds on 2-4 shooting in 15 minutes in Houston. The Lakers cruised to a 134-109 victory, improving their record to 5-0 when Russell, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis all play.

Even considering Ham’s words, Russell’s “probable” designation ahead of the Lakers’ upcoming back-to-back (they face the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday) is a sigh of relief. Russell missed six games after suffering a sprained ankle on Feb. 23 despite Ham and Russell downplaying its severity after that game. That said, DLo recently missed two games with hamstring soreness, including a loss to the Chicago Bulls that he had been listed as probable for. So, you never know.

Excluding the Rockets game, Russell is averaging 18 points and 6.5 assists in 13 games with the Lakers. He’s shooting 39.3% from three-point range since the trade.

LeBron James (right foot soreness) is listed as questionable and Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) is listed as probable for the Utah excursion.

As of Monday afternoon, the Lakers (40-38) — winners of 10 of their last 14 — are tied with the Clippers and Golden State Warriors for the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference playoff picture with four games left to play.