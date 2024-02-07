D'Angelo Russell's status for the Lakers vs. Nuggets on Thursday is up in the air.

D'Angelo Russell did not participate in the Los Angeles Lakers practice on Wednesday, one day before the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline (noon PT). According to Darvin Ham, DLo — briefly spotted off to the side in sweats — was held out because of a scheduled treatment on Tuesday.

“DLo didn't participate,” Ham said. “He had something that had been pre-planned for him to go through. Just a tune-up procedure. But he's in a great place.”

A Lakers spokesperson clarified that Russell underwent a “treatment”, not a “procedure.”

Neither Ham nor the Lakers specified the nature of the treatment. Ham replied “We'll see” when asked about Russell's availability for Thursday night's showdown against the defending champion Denver Nuggets — the first game after the trade deadline.

The Lakers have not yet released the injury report for Thursday, though a Lakers rep indicated Russell would be listed as questionable. Russell has not been listed on the injury report for several weeks. He's only missed four games this season, the last coming on Jan. 5.

On Monday, he led the Lakers with 28 points in the win over the Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers returned to Los Angeles on Tuesday after nearly two weeks on the road.

Russell is at the center of the pre-deadline rumor mill. Teams such as the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, and Toronto Raptors have been floated as possible landing spots. Russell is earning $17.3 million in 2023-24 and has a $18.7 million player option for 2024-25 (in a trade-off for getting the PO, Russell waived his no-trade clause).

“I don't care, at all,” Russell said Monday about the trade buzz. “Show up, to work. That's it. … I can't control that my contract makes sense to be traded, either. So, just play. Can't control that. Once again, I don't care, at all.”

Russell's value — externally and internally — has been complicated by his torrid hooping. Since being re-inserted into the starting lineup on Jan. 13 (13 games), DLo is averaging 24.0 points and 6.5 assists on 46.6% 3-point shooting.