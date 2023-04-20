Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

The NBA Playoffs is officially in full swing, and for Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell, it appears he’s still trying to find his complete footing.

After having a horrible five-point performance in the Lakers’ 103-93 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 of their first round series, Russell was asked about his role with the team, and given his response, he didn’t seem to be sure about what that entails.

Check out the answer D’Angelo Russell had to the question, which is captured on the ClutchPoints Twitter page.

"I'm a basketball player, you can't keep saying point guard… Basketball player with this team, basketball player with this team, not really a point guard role." – D’Angelo Russell on his role with the Lakers 🤔 (via @SpectrumSN)pic.twitter.com/G2N0Zer48J — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 20, 2023

This could just be a matter of Russell being frustrated with his performance, because he has been a crucial part of LA’s resurgence over recent weeks. On the other end, there might legitimately be an issue of roles not being defined.

If Russell ever had the thought of being the point guard for the Lakers, that was never going to happen as long as forward LeBron James is there. The basketball is going to be in James’ hands nine out of 10 times because he’s the best playmaker. The other players who are used to having the ball in their hands have to find other ways to contribute.

Regardless of what the issue is, it has to be figured out in a hurry. The series is tied at one game apiece, with the scene shifting to Los Angeles. As good as the Lakers looked in Game 1, they looked just as lethargic in Game 2, and a few more points from Russell would have been critical.

This is the time where roles really don’t matter, it’s about getting it done at all costs. Los Angeles needs Russell to get that memo.