The surging Orlando Magic will look to put their perfect start to the test as they head to the City of Angels to take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Let's check out our NBA odds series where our Magic-Lakers prediction and pick will be made.

Shockingly enough, the Magic enter this contest at 2-0 with wins coming against the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers to begin the 2023-2024 season. Even though their opponents don't necessarily impress on paper, there is no doubt that Orlando is headed in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are off to a sluggish 1-2 start to their own respective season, but the belief that they can remain extremely competitive out west is still intact. Fresh off of an overtime loss last night to the Sacramento Kings, can the short-rested Lakers give their fans a treat inside Crypto.com Arena?

NBA Odds: Magic-Lakers Odds

Orlando Magic: +3.5 (-114)

Los Angeles Lakers: -3.5 (-106)

Over: 219.5 (-110)

Under: 219.5 (-110)

How to Watch Magic vs. Lakers

Time: 10:30 ET/7:30 PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida/Spectrum SportsNet

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

A year ago the Magic finished a 34-48 record and barely missed out on the Play-In Tournament. Even though it was technically another lost season in Orlando, many could see the progress and right steps that the Magic were taking during their collective rebuild.

The ultimate statement win could be had if the Magic come out on the road in Los Angeles and catch the Lakers off guard. In order to pull a spread-covering upset, Orlando will need to rely on what has gotten them to this point. Believe it or not, but Orlando has been flying around defensively like their hair is on fire and are doing a tremendous job in limiting scoring opportunities for the opposition.

Even more so, but the Magic must attack the Lakers with leading scorers Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony. Both players are averaging nearly 20 points per game, and the star power will need to be at a premium when going up against the Lakers.

Most importantly, expect the Magic to push the pace and attack what should be a tired Lakers squad with a whole lot of tempo. LA just played in overtime not even 24 hours ago, and the Magic must exploit this to the fullest degree.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

On the other side of things, the Lakers are fresh off of a devastating loss but must have the mindset of a quick turnaround to put up a fight versus a young and confident Magic team.

It will be extremely interesting to see how heads coach Darvin Ham manages his team's playing time after Anthony Davis played 42 minutes and LeBron James 39 in the OT loss. However, one of the biggest early season concerns for this Lakers squad has been the struggles of point guard Austin Reeves.

After signing a monstrous contract extension during the offseason that will see Reaves in a purple and yellow uniform for the foreseeable future, the former Oklahoma product is only averaging 9.7 points per game through three games.

To make matters worse, AR-15 was no where to be found on the floor in overtime and ended up going 1-12 shooting in the loss versus Sacramento. Somehow, the Lakers have to get Reaves in a groove especially against an Orlando team that is playing phenomenal defense as of late.

Above all else, head coach Darvin Ham has got to get control of his rotation and find some names that will perform better down the stretch. Ultimately, Ham has made some questionable rational decisions that need some fine tuning.

Final Magic-Lakers Prediction & Pick

This one is as intriguing as it gets. Even though the Lakers are -3.5 point favorites, the value is there to take the Magic for an upset on the road.

Final Magic-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Magic +3.5 (-114)