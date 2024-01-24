D'Angelo Russell opens up on the team's recent loss

Despite high-scoring nights from D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, 127-116. Without the presence of LeBron James, the Lakers allowed Kawhi Leonard to record a triple-double for the Clippers.

The purple and gold team was doing the chasing throughout the first half, entering the third quarter down 13 points. However, a run sparked by Russell built momentum which allowed the team to finally close in early in the fourth. Unfortunately for the Lakers, cutting the deficit down to just two points would be their last glimpse of a comeback. The Clippers went on a run, eventually sealing the game.

Afterward, Russell spoke to reporters, addressing why their potential comeback fell short.

“I thought we struggled (in) getting stops,” Russell said, per Spectrum SportsNet. “They made shots when it really mattered. Whenever we needed that stop, they got the shot. Or the rebounds, so there's a few areas where they got second-chance shots and things like that.”

The Lakers' continuous search for momentum

And all that was seen in Kawhi Leonard's aforementioned triple-double. The Clippers star tallied 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

For the Lakers, D'Angelo Russell had a double-double of 27 points and 10 assists. Anthony Davis added a 26-point, 12-rebound double-double himself. Still, it wasn't enough to get the best of their opponents.

At the moment, the Lakers hold a 22-23 record and are ninth in the Western Conference. The team seems to have trouble finding momentum, taking in both wins and losses one after the other.

Regardless, they look to regroup and bounce back as they prepare to face the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.