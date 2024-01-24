The Lakers were encouraged by their effort vs. the Clippers without LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers struck a relatively positive tone minutes after their 127-116 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. Despite falling back under .500 (22-23), the Lakers, playing without LeBron James (day-to-day — ankle), were proud of their effort against the NBA's hottest team.

“I think the lesson tonight was how we competed together,” said Darvin Ham, who likes to repurpose “Ws” and “Ls” as “Wisdom” and “Lessons”.

“Guys taking accountability for mistakes and not making them twice. Trying to get better defensively as the game was ticking away. Disappointed in the loss, but I'm proud of how the guys competed minus LeBron.”

The Lakers surrendered 77 points in the first half — tying a season-high for the Clips — but improved their defensive execution as the game went along. The Lakers fought back from a 16-point deficit to get within two in the fourth quarter, before Kawhi Leonard (25 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, 10-for-14 shooting) and the Clippers, inevitably, pulled away.

Between Leonard, James Harden (23 points, 10 assists), Paul George (17 points), Terrance Mann (17 points), Russell Westbrook (16 points), and Norman Powell (16 points) — all of whom converted their share of mesmerizing buckets — the Clippers simply had too much firepower for the undermanned Lakers.

“You tip your hat to them when they're making shots like that,” said Austin Reaves.

The Lakers also got another disruptive performance for Jarred Vanderbilt (12 points, nine rebounds, three steals) as he works his way back into game shape.

DLo said tonight that Jarred Vanderbilt's relentless energy on both ends of the floor is his superpower. https://t.co/nMLKGaxO3W — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) January 24, 2024

The Lakers are now 2-3 without LeBron and 6-15 in non-official home games.

“I thought we played good defense, solid,” said D'Angelo Russell, who eclipsed 20 points for the fourth consecutive game. “Had a lot of opportunities. Missed a lot of open shots. I think that's where we get some positivity from. We're missing LeBron James, as well.”

Based on their postgame messaging and demeanor, it would appear the Lakers are treating Tuesday's loss as a moral victory (despite their constant reminders that they don't exist in the NBA). With or without LeBron, though, the fact is the Lakers own a bottom-10 offensive rating — well below the norm for championship-caliber teams — in a league experiencing an unprecedented scoring boom.

The Clippers' stable of shotmakers served as a reminder of the challenge facing the Lakers: Keeping up with explosive Western Conference foes like the Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Minnesota Timberwolves are the only West rival above the Lakers in the standings that averages fewer points per game.

“The league is an offensive game,” stated Reaves, who shot 5-for-14. “The 2015 Golden State Warriors, their offense, number one that year, I think, would be middle of the pack this year. The game's trending that direction. Can take some positives out of that.”

Well, that's one way to look at it.