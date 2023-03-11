In the cinematic classic School of Rock, Ned Schneebly Dewey Finn memorably preaches: “One great rock show can change the world.” That mantra could apply to how D’Angelo Russell strategically set off a combustible Los Angeles Lakers home crowd.

In his return from a six-game absence due to a sprained ankle, Russell powered the Lakers to an electrifying 122-112 win over the Toronto Raptors. DLo recorded 28 points and nine assists on 10-of-17 shooting from the field, drilling 5-of-8 from deep as well. Most of those triples came via amplifying pull-ups.

“I feel the flow, honestly,” Russell explained to ClutchPoints. “I can feel the energy, if we come down, get a dunk and a steal — come back, get another stop, transition, pull-up three. I can feel that. Making it is the reward. Missing it is the high risk. But I work on it. I trust it. It’s fun when it goes in.”

DLo TOOK OVER in the Lakers W 🥶 Q4: 16 PTS, 5/5 FG, 4/4 3PM Total: 28 PTS, 9 AST, 5 REB, 5 3PM pic.twitter.com/V2BggfAp9B — NBA (@NBA) March 11, 2023

“The fans are ready to explode at a certain point in the game,” Russell said. “It could be the start of the game, then it dies down a little bit, but in that third quarter, that fourth quarter, they’re ready. I know that. I just wanted to bring that energy and kinda give them that. … I want to be the guy that’s hyping up the crowd and letting them feel that more because it’s huge for us. … I couldn’t help but smile.”

The Lakers thrived despite a defensive-minded showing from Anthony Davis, who registered just eight points on seven field goal attempts. But, when five other players score at least 16 points (Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Austin Reaves, Dennis Schroder, and Rui Hachimura) and produce numerous arena–rocking moments, the bandleader can play second, or fifth, fiddle.

“That energy trickles down to everyone else,” Reaves said about DLo’s energy.

“I just think he’s a really talented, smart basketball player and you have to account for him,” Ham added. “He’s a smart defensive player as well, so he’s just another added piece that we’re truly, truly excited about, and the people got a taste of what he brings early…We’re looking forward to that great addition and expecting him to be a bit of a spark plug for us.”

“They're lucky I sprained my ankle. Simple as that. I was ready to go crazy and have fun with this.” D’Angelo Russell on his return to the Lakers lineup after missing 6 games. pic.twitter.com/TNwQNkuAmx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 11, 2023

“These guys came in, all our newly acquired players…with a mindset to help us go somewhere. And that somewhere is the postseason,” said Ham. “They’re proving it with their play, their commitment, everything they’re doing for one another.”

The Lakers have won seven of their past ten games, and are 3-1 when Russell plays a full game. Ham’s team may have ice in their veins — but they’re scorching hot right now.