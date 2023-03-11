Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

D’Angelo Russell hasn’t lost his confidence despite missing the Los Angeles Lakers’ last six games due to injury. If that wasn’t obvious enough in his performance on Friday against the Toronto Raptors, his remarks after their big win made it abundantly clear.

Russell powered the Lakers to the 122-112 win over the Raptors, dropping 28 points, five rebounds and nine assists to counter the big performances from Scottie Barnes (32 points) and OG Anunoby (31 points). Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt also played really well to make up for Anthony Davis’ struggles, allowing the Purple and Gold to secure their second straight win.

In his postgame interview following the victory, Russell suggested that he’s not surprised by his performance since he felt he was ready to explode and have a good run prior to his injury. In fact, he even noted that their last six opponents were lucky that he was sidelined.

The Lakers went 4-2 in the games that Russell missed.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“They’re lucky I sprained my ankle. Simple as that. I was ready to go crazy and have fun with this,” D’Lo said of his return, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

Lakers fans will definitely love D’Angelo Russell’s confidence here. That kind of mentality is exactly what they need as they try to further climb the West standings and claim a Top 6 seed in the conference to automatically qualify for the playoffs.

The road will only get tougher for the Lakers from here on out, especially with several strong teams seeking a postseason berth as well. Nonetheless, its definitely a good thing that Russell is feeling as confident as ever and it’s actually translating to wins.