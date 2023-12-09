Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russel speaks on his consistency and reveals how he's able to perform at a high level on a daily basis

D'Angelo Russell is no stranger to big games. In a recent press conference, the Los Angeles Lakers guard revealed what helps him perform consistently in today's league: His approach to the game.

“My sleeping habits, my eating habits, my recovery and my training habits, all that goes into it,” Russell said, adding that the best season of his career surfaced upon hiring a personal chef and sleeping well at night, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

“I've had my best season in the NBA when I hired a chef and I got the proper sleep, things like that. That's all I needed to see to know to continue up with that, to know that matters.”

“I've had my best season in the NBA when I hired a chef and I got the proper sleep, things like that. That's all I needed to see to know to continue up with that, to know that that matters.” D’Angelo Russell on what’s helped him find consistency in the NBA. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/0YiZVY0Tja — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 8, 2023

Russell has been around the league for nine years. Averaging 16.6 points and 6.3 assists this season, the veteran continues to hold his own in an era of young, overflowing talent. Drafted by the Lakers back in 2015, Russell played his first two years with the Purple and Gold before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2017. His tenure with the Nets was arguably the rising point of his career, being named an All-Star with overall averages of 21.1 points and 7.0 assists per game during the 2018-19 season.

After a year with the Golden State Warriors, Russell spent several seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, providing firepower to complement young stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. Traded back to Los Angeles in 2022-23, the 27-year-old continues to bring quality offense to the table.

Changing his primary role multiple times throughout his career, Russell also mentioned how the definition of “consistency” may vary on circumstance.

“I'm in different situations. For me I've been on different teams so my role may be different. So when you compare numbers and stats to situation and system, it's hard to compare that when you take that in consideration so that's how I view consistency,” the Lakers guard added.

Capped off by their recent blowout of the New Orleans Pelicans in the semifinals of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, the Lakers prepare for their finals matchup on Saturday. Expect D'Angelo Russell to reap the benefits of his consistent approach.