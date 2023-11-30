LeBron James and Anthony Davis come to mind when records are talked about but it was D'Angelo Russell that got one vs. the Pistons.

If a fan thought of a member of the Los Angeles Lakers breaking a record, LeBron James would be the first to come to mind then Anthony Davis. But, it was D'Angelo Russell that set a new league record. He torched the Detroit Pistons led by Cade Cunningham. Monty Williams found it hard to guard the insanely talented scorer and could not even outgun him. The situation got worse for the young squad with a two-win record when he was on the precipice of making history.

D'Angelo Russell achieved a feat that no other player in Lakers and NBA history has ever touched, per StatMuse. He became the first player to record 35+ points on a 75%+ field goal clip along with 5+ dimes, 3+ blocks, and 5+ three-pointers. Not even LeBron James has come close to equalling this glorious stat line.

This performance had everyone on the Lakers infected with the scoring bug. Anthony Davis followed suit in the barrage to dig the Pistons' graves. He got 28 points along with 16 whopping boards with remarkable stamps on defense to seal the win. The King was the other scorer to reach more than 20 points. James notched buckets that got him 25 points alongside eight rebounds and four assists to round out his all-around performance.

Overall, the Lakers saw a dominant win on the horizon, took it, and put their flag on Cade Cunningham's squad. This is a great show of depth for a team that is gunning for the NBA In-Season Tournament Cup and the Larry O'Brien trophy come next summer.