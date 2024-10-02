The Los Angeles Lakers are going in a new direction with JJ Redick as their new head coach, and players are already seeing a difference. Before Redick, Darvin Ham was the head coach for two years, and though he got them to the playoffs, there was still some criticism surrounding him.

D'Angelo Russell is one of the players who has noticed a difference, and during Media Day, some people would say that he was taking a shot at Ham with the comments that he made.

“D'Angelo Russell said the Lakers have been kinda ‘winging it' since his return to the organization and he mentioned more structure being around this summer,” Lakers reporter Dan Woike wrote on X, formerly Twiter.

Russell also mentioned during Media Day that the Lakers didn't have a defensive structure last year. It seems as if so far, Redick has been putting all the pieces together and is starting off well for his first head coaching stint. The hope is that this all can translate on the court for the Lakers, and they're able to find success early.

JJ Redick wants D'Angelo Russell to have career year

JJ Redick mentioned during his media availability that he wanted to see big things from D'Angelo Russell, and he wants him to have a career year.

“Throughout the summer, he was probably the guy I talked to the most of anyone on the roster. We had a number of conversations during free agency and throughout July and August. He’s going to have a major role on this team,” Redick said. “I think the thing D’Lo and I have talked about a lot is ‘Let’s put you in a position to have a career year.’ His mindset, his energy, the talk that he’s brought, the leadership that he’s brought when he’s been in the building has been excellent. I’m thrilled, thrilled ot be coaching D’Lo this season. He’s in a great place right now heading into training camp.”

Russell had an up-and-down season last year, and the hope is that he can have a good season and potentially stay on the Lakers. When he was asked during Media Day what he could do to improve this season, he mentioned several things.

“Focus. Just focus,” Russell said. “…I’m able to have a missed box out, a missed backdoor opportunity, a missed lapse like that which can cost a game. When you watch film, you see me having those plays a little more often. I’m trying to limit those plays with me so I can earn that trust to stay on the floor at the end of the games.”