By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

There’s a lot of pressure on the Los Angeles Lakers front office right now after it was revealed that Anthony Davis is now expected to miss at least one month with a right foot injury. LA was already expected to make a big move before the February trade deadline, but it now seems like their timeline has been pushed forward amid the AD injury blow.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, however, believes that the disheartening development on the Anthony Davis front will affect his team’s trade plans:

“I don’t think so,” Ham said, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic. “I think constantly with or without AD, you’re constantly looking. It would be juvenile to think that all 30 teams are not looking to see different ways that they can improve the team, improve their roster. It’s a business. It’s professional sports. You’re constantly trying to get better. From personnel moves in terms of all up and down the organization. So it’s one of those things that’s a necessary process, but I don’t think AD being in the lineup, being out of the lineup affects that one bit. That’s just the nature of the business.”

Fair point from coach Ham here. The Lakers have clearly been keeping busy behind the scenes as they plan out their next big move even before Davis went down. At the same time, though, it’s also hard to believe that the Davis injury will not have any impact whatsoever on their plans. At the very least, you would expect the front office to act with more urgency given how the next few weeks could be critical in the Lakers’ hopes of securing a playoff spot this year.

For his part, it seems that Ham is just focused on keeping his team on the right track. The Lakers secured a win against the Washington Wizards on Sunday night, and the first-year shot-caller wants his team to build on this victory:

“We all gotta grab part of the rope and continue to pull as hard as we can in the same direction,” Ham said. “And I thought tonight was a great example of that.”

The Lakers return to action on Monday in the second night of a back-to-back set. They face off against the Phoenix Suns, and it goes without saying that another win will go a long way for them.