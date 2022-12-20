By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

At this point in the season, you have to say that the Los Angeles Lakers are on the brink of panic mode after Anthony Davis suffered yet another injury that will keep him on the sidelines for an extended period. LA is still within striking distance of the playoffs right now, but this could quickly change if LeBron James and Co. are unable to keep the ship afloat without their superstar big man in the mix.

It isn’t surprising that trade rumors have all of a sudden heated up again amid the recent Davis injury. The trade deadline is quickly approaching too, which adds even more pressure on the Lakers to make significant changes to their roster while they still have time to do so.

For his part, however, it seems that LeBron is happy to take a step back in terms of letting the front office do its job:

“Not a question for me,” James responded when asked if could provide some insight on the Lakers’ trade plans amid Davis’ injury, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic. “I have no idea. When I’m playing, I show up, prepare, go to work and get my guys ready to go win a basketball game. I play the game, I’m not in the front office, so we’ll see. But I’m focused on the game and us trying to win basketball games, especially when I’m out on the floor.”

This is both surprising and unsurprising at the same time.

We all know how much power LeBron James yields within the Lakers organization so it’s quite impossible to imagine that he will be completely uninvolved as the front office makes personnel decisions in the immediate future. At the same time, however, LeBron hasn’t always been very forthright when it comes to his involvement in the wheeling and dealing behind the scenes so I guess to some extent, this is pretty much on-brand for him.