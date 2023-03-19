Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

Injuries are the unfortunate part of any sport, and it has particularly been tough for the Los Angeles Lakers during this season’s NBA campaign. Because of the injures, Lakers coach Darvin Ham has been forced to be creative with his lineup choices.

As Los Angeles awaits the return of forward LeBron James from a foot injury, Ham’s options to create offense for the team have been limited. In an attempt to keep things rolling, the first-year head coach has expanded the roles of forward/center Anthony Davis and guard D’Angelo Russell.

According to Lakers Nation, Darvin Ham discussed how important it is to make sure the offense runs through Davis and Russell when they’re on the court.

Per Lakers Nation: “Over the last few games, Ham has switched up his rotations by staggering Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell, with the former playing most of the first and third quarters while the latter comes out early and then re-enters with the second unit.

“They’re highly effective together and separate, so especially with LeBron out, just trying to have one of those two on the floor, if not both, at all times,” Ham said.

It’s a delicate balance because of the situation the Lakers are in. Los Angeles is currently out of the playoffs altogether, trailing the Utah Jazz by 1/2 game for the final play-in spot. Obviously, Ham has to do what he has to in order to give his club the best chance to win games, but he probably doesn’t want to overuse Davis and Russell, especially with those two players banged-up themselves.

In other words, James can’t come back soon enough for Ham and the Lakers, for more options if nothing else.