LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a tough loss on Wednesday night in Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant and Co. got hot early on and they never took their foot off the gas, en route to a 116-99 blowout victory against LA.

After the game, Darvin Ham was asked if his Lakers are feeling the pressure right now after the Grizzlies have now cut down the series deficit to 3-2. Despite their Game 5 defeat, however, the first-year shot-caller had a defiant response:

“We were told we won’t be here in the first place, so it’s no pressure,” Ham said, via Lakers beat reporter Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints. “Just basketball … Our job is just to go back, fill our cups back up, and go defend our home court … We’re gonna do what we need to do to get that game at home.”

This is exactly what Lakers fans want to hear right now. LeBron and the squad are obviously feeling down at the moment after being manhandled by the Grizzlies in Game 5, but they intend to quickly dust themselves off ahead of Game 6. As Ham pointed out, this series will now shift back to their own home floor with the Lakers having another opportunity to close this one out.

Darvin Ham just couldn’t help but send a shout-out to anyone and everyone who doubted his Lakers. As he said, they aren’t even supposed to be here, and yet they are now just one win away from booking their place in the Western Conference Semifinals.