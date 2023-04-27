A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Dillon Brooks made quite a name for himself recently after coming out with an unfiltered take on LeBron James. The Memphis Grizzlies stud called LeBron “old,” which unsurprisingly drew the ire of Los Angeles Lakers fans everywhere.

So far, though, Brooks hasn’t been able to back up his talk. Actually, it has been quite the contrary for him with LeBron savagely dominating him for pretty much this entire series. So much so, that this has prompted some unforgiving clowning from none other than Hall of Famer turned NBA on TNT host Charles Barkley:

“You calling people old and the old man just kicking your a**,” Barkley said of Brooks.

"You calling people old and the old man just kicking your ass.” – Charles Barkley on Dillon Brooks and LeBron James 🤣👀pic.twitter.com/UzUtOX5KX7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 26, 2023

That’s savage. Then again, it’s absolutely true. Take Game 4, for instance. Brooks looked like a little boy going up against a grown man in LeBron James. The Lakers superstar took Brooks to school, dropping a 22-point, 20-rebound double-double all over Brooks and the Grizzlies. James also came up with a couple of clutch layups down the stretch — against Dillon Brooks, of course — that helped the Lakers secure a crucial 117-111 overtime win to take the series to 3-1.

Brooks has a chance to prove all his haters wrong on Wednesday night, though, with Memphis hosting LeBron and Co. in Game 5. The outspoken Grizzlies forward will need to be at his very best, with his squad just one loss away from seeing their season come to a bitter end. If they get eliminated on Wednesday, however, you can be sure that even more pitchforks will come out for Dillon Brooks.