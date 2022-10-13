Darvin Ham explains revolving door of Lakers’ NBA preseason lineups

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t exactly fared well in the preseason thus far, and there have been more than a few bumps on the road. They logged a win against the defending champs Golden State Warriors on Sunday, 124-121, but that’s pretty much been it. LA is currently 1-4 heading into their preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

There hasn’t been much consistency with the Lakers right now, and this could stem from the fact that the lineups new head coach Darvin Ham has employed. The 49-year-old shot-caller isn’t sweating it, though. At this point, Ham remains adamant about experimenting throughout the preseason (via ESPN’s NBA insider Dave McMenamin):

Darvin Ham when asked about using five different starting lineups through five preseason games replied with a knowing chuckle, “there will be a No. 6 tomorrow.” He explained that this is the time to work on combinations that he will have to lean on when games really count.

Fair point from the Lakers head coach here. Nevertheless, it’s still never good to see a losing record for LA, particularly for a team that’s looking to make a strong statement early in the season after a rather uneventful summer.

Another loss against the Kings on Friday won’t be the end of the world for the Lakers. There’s no denying, though, that a win would be nice to close out the preseason.

LeBron James and Co. kick off the regular season with a matchup against the Warriors on opening night. Now a lot will be riding on that particular matchup, no doubt.