Lakers head coach Darvin Ham gave murky injury updates on Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, and others before LA's game against the Magic.

The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing to tip off a cross-conference game against the Orlando Magic. The Lakers improved to a 3-2 record after beating the Los Angeles Clippers in overtime on November 1st. Before the upcoming game, Darvin Ham gave cloudy injury updates on Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, and others.

The Lakers travel to Orlando shorthanded

Hours before tipoff, Ham said that Rui Hachimura and Taurean Prince would be expected on the court “sooner rather than later.” In contrast, Jarred Vanderbilt will be “later rather than sooner,” per Dave McMenamin. Ham also said that rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino still has a few weeks before he will play.

The update is rather cloudy, but knowing Darvin Ham, he has a plan to ensure the shorthanded Lakers succeed. Los Angeles needs all the help they can get against a hungry Orlando team.

In LA's win against the Clippers, the stars shined brighter than the role players. LeBron James finished the game with 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists in a whopping 42 minutes. Likewise, Anthony Davis had a double-double. D'Angelo Russell chipped in 27 points, but one bench player showed his might.

Christian Wood notched a double-double of his own, scoring 10 points and 11 rebounds. LA will need him to step up amid their injury-ridden roster. If Wood can establish a flow offensively, then the Lakers' depth should not be a problem against the Magic.

Orlando boasts an identical record to the Lakers and is coming into their own as a team. The Magic have multiple weapons headlined by Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. Can the Lakers prove themselves despite being shorthanded?