We're back and set to bring you our predictions and picks for Saturday's slate of action from around The Association. This next game features a cross-country matchup as the Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) take on the Orlando Magic (3-2). Both teams have looked very solid to start the season – check out our NBA odds series for our Lakers-Magic prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Lakers come into this game having won their last two against the Clippers and this same Magic team. The Lakers were able to get the upper-hand by beating Orlando 106-103, so they'll hope to have a similar result in this one. The Lakers will also have a number of their bench players sitting out in this one, so expect the starters to see some extended minutes.

The Orlando Magic rebounded from back-to-back losses as they beat the Utah Jazz 115-113 during their last game. It was a back-and-forth scrap that saw the game come down to the final possession. Paolo Banchero led the way for his team and hit the game winner with time expiring on the clock. No, they hope to get back at the Lakers from their loss earlier in the week.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Magic Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -3.5 (-110)

Orlando Magic: +3.5 (-110)

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How to Watch Lakers vs. Magic

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

Last game meant a lot to the Lakers as they snapped their 11-game losing streak against the Clippers for the battle of Los Angeles. It was a throwback performance for LeBron James as he led his team with 35 points and 11 rebounds. He was reportedly supposed to play a strict minutes restriction this year, but it's clear that neither LeBron nor the Lakers plan on sitting him when the game hangs in the balance. Austin Reaves woke up during the overtime period and his success shows how much he means to this Lakers team when he's playing well. The Lakers are now 3-0 at home and 0-2 on the road.

To win this game, they'll have to see a solid game out of Anthony Davis. A number of their bench players like Rui Hachimura and Jared Vanderbilt will be sitting this game out due to injury, so expect a key player like Davis to log full game minutes as they try to stop the Magic scoring attack. Paolo Banchero has been able to play bully ball against opponents, so look for Anthony Davis to establish himself inside early as he tries to bottle them up in the paint. If the Lakers can successfully close out and collapse, they could have a chance to win off the turnover battle.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The Magic have been very impressive to start the season and it's great to see such a young team play with so much chemistry. While they're still working on hitting their open shots, the Magic have done a great job this year of moving without the basketball and freeing up shooters for open shots. Brothers Franz and Mortiz Wagner continue to be key catalysts for their success as they're both able to spread the floor with their shooting. Cole Anthony is slowly becoming a dangerous three-point shooter and it's clear that they have their future star in Paolo Banchero.

During their last game, Banchero was able to establish the edge early in the post and bullied his way to easy points in the paint. The Utah Jazz didn't have many players who could body Banchero in the paint, but he'll have to work against an All-NBA defensive player in Anthony Davis. Look for the Orlando Magic to be hasty in spreading the ball around as they look for the open man. Driving on this Lakers' defense could be a tough task, but it'll open up opportunities to get them in foul trouble while they're already short-staffed on the bench.

Final Lakers-Magic Prediction & Pick

This game will be a great juxtaposition between the veterans of the Lakers and the budding stars of the Magic. The Magic have been playing great this year and they're fully capable of beating better teams this year. The Lakers have been hot to start the season, but it seems as though each one of their games comes down to the final minutes and they're once again having to lean on LeBron to produce. It's working for now, but it'll be interesting to see if they can sustain this type of success as the season wears on.

For our prediction, let's go with the Orlando Magic to cover this spread at home and make it a close game against the Lakers.

Final Lakers-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic +3.5 (-110)